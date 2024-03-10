KSU stages protest against SFI at Kerala University Youth Festival venue

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) The Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 on Sunday witnessed a protest by activists of the KSU, the students wing of the Congress party, who marched to the main venue of the festival alleging assault by SFI activists.

Advertisment

The protesters staged a sit-in at the senate hall, the main venue, alleging that the SFI activists had beaten up those belonging to the KSU who came to attend the art festival.

Police removed the protesting students amid sloganeering.

Meanwhile, SFI leaders denied the allegations.

Advertisment

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, reacting to the incident alleged that "SFI criminals are attacking" KSU activists.

"The SFI goons are attacking the students from colleges which have elected the KSU. They (SFI) are attacking the students on the directions of the chief minister. KSU office-bearers are being attacked everywhere," Satheesan alleged.

Meanwhile, TV channels showed some participants raising allegations against the KSU activists saying the protest have delayed their programmes.

Advertisment

"They (KSU) can protest but we are waiting for hours after putting on makeup and dressing up for the competition. They should understand our emotions also," students were seen talking to the media.

The university youth festival has been marred by controversy after a case was registered against a judge and two trainers of Margamkali competition, for their alleged involvement in bribery for manipulating the results.

Police had on Saturday registered a case and arrested Shaji, a judge of the competition and two trainers, Jomet and Sooraj over the allegations. The university officials later suspended the Margamkali competition and said it will be held at a later date.

The festival was in news after the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on March 4, barred the students' union from using the name 'Intifada' for the youth festival, citing its association with the Palestinian uprisings against Israel, and said the festival platform cannot be used to propagate any type of ideologies.

The festival began on March 7 and will conclude on March 11. PTI RRT RRT SS