KSWC writes to CBFC over ‘obscene scenes’ in Yash’s ‘Toxic’ teaser

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) The KSWC on Monday wrote to the CBFC seeking "appropriate action" after the AAP lodged a complaint objecting to alleged obscene scenes in the teaser of the film 'Toxic', starring actor Yash.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the women’s wing of the AAP’s state unit met officials of the state women's commission and submitted a complaint, urging action against the teaser.

"It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard," the commission’s secretary said in a letter to the CBFC, citing a petition submitted by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan.

In her petition, Mohan alleged that the "obscene and explicit content" in the teaser was causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children.

She claimed that the scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, "degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture." Citing the alleged adverse impact on society, particularly minors, the party urged the commission to intervene immediately and direct the state government authorities to "ban the teaser and remove it from social media platforms." "On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the petition said.

The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' released the first look of Yash on January 8, introducing him as ‘Raya’ through a brief teaser shared on the actor’s 40th birthday.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash’s first project since the blockbuster success of 'KGF: Chapter 2' in 2022.

It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.

Following the teaser’s release, a section of social media users objected to the visuals, accusing the film of "objectifying women" and questioning the director in light of her past statements critical of such portrayals.

Another section, however, came out strongly in defence of the teaser and the film’s team.

Produced by KVN Productions, 'Toxic' is scheduled for release on March 19. The film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles. PTI SSK