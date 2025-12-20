KSWDC offers entrepreneurship guidance to marginalised communities in state

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) The KSWDC, under the Department of Women and Child Development, is intensifying efforts to provide business support to marginalised communities in the state.

The initiative aims to ensure equal access to entrepreneurship for women and the transgender community through the Project Consultancy Wing (PCW) of Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation Ltd, a statement said on Saturday.

The project guarantees aspiring women and transgender entrepreneurs across all 14 districts can access professional business support either online or at the nearest KSWDC district office.

Recognising the challenges faced by trans women and trans men in securing stable livelihood options, PCW aims to help them transition from marginalised income sources to structured, sustainable micro and small businesses.

The initiative offers comprehensive consultancy assistance to individuals wishing to start or expand their ventures.

KSWDC will have a panel of experts available to guide entrepreneurs on idea development, feasibility studies, legal procedures, project preparation, financial planning, and digital branding, the statement added.

Emphasising the broader vision behind the initiative, KSWDC Managing Director Bindu V C said, "Entrepreneurship has the power to create dignity and independence." Through the PCW, KSWDC is committed to ensuring that women and transgender individuals across Kerala receive the same access to professional guidance and opportunities as any aspiring entrepreneur.

KSWDC reiterated that the initiative is built on principles of inclusion and equal opportunity, making entrepreneurship a viable and dignified career path for women and transgender community members.

As part of this effort, PCW aims to promote long-term economic empowerment and social participation among transgender individuals across Kerala, the statement further said. PTI LGK SSK