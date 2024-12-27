K'taka BJP leaders condole demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra and other senior party leaders condoled the death of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

Advertisment

Dr Singh died in AIIMS Delhi late evening. He was 92.

Expressing condolences over the demise of Dr Singh, Vijayendra said that the former prime minister will be remembered for his dignity, his intellect and his unwavering commitment to India’s progress.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Vijayendra said, "From pioneering economic reforms that opened India’s gates to global markets, to steering the nation through turbulent times as Prime Minister, his contributions remain monumental." May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength in this difficult hour, he added.

Advertisment

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Dr Singh led the country for ten years as an economist and prime minister.

"His passing away is an irreparable loss to the country. I pray that God will grant eternal peace to his soul and grant his family and fans the strength to bear the grief of his passing," he said in a post on 'X'.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said that Dr Manmohan Singh, who served the nation in many capacities for nearly five decades as Union Finance Minister, RBI Governor, Economic Advisor, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and prime minister, has lost a distinguished politician with his passing.

Advertisment

"I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace and that his family members may be given the strength to bear this pain," he added. PTI AMP HIG