K'taka BJP legislature party meeting on Nov 17, likely to elect its leader of opposition in assembly: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to take place on November 17, during which the election of its leader, who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, is likely to be announced.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra formally took charge as the state BJP president.

"The Legislature Party meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on Friday. Central observers will be coming. According to information, two observers will be coming. We will get to know tomorrow, as to who will be coming," Vijayendra said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Leader of Opposition is likely to be announced on the same day, based on the opinion of all the legislators, in the presence of Central observers.

The BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, has not appointed its legislature party leader yet, who will also play the role of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

The previous assembly session in July was held without the Leader of the Opposition.

In the elections to the 224-member assembly held in May this year, the Congress ousted the BJP from power with a landslide victory. The Congress got 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The BJP legislature party meeting to elect its new leader is taking place ahead of the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, from December 4.

The party had been facing intense criticism from the ruling Congress for its inability to make an appointment to the post, and there was disgruntlement within the party over the delay.

Stating that he has sought appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayendra said, after getting the appointment, he will be visiting New Delhi, during which he will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's national president J P Nadda and party's general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, and seek their blessings.

Responding to a question about Congress criticising his appointment by pointing at the alleged disgruntlement within the BJP, he said, "...we will reply to their criticism in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls." The BJP last week appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He was until now the state vice president of the party.

The 47-year-old, who is the first time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district has replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending assembly elections. PTI KSU KSU KH