K'taka BJP Mahila Morcha protests condemning alleged abuse hurled at PM Modi, mother

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) on Sunday held a protest condemning the alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar recently.

The BJP women workers staged a protest at the Freedom Park here holding placards and shouting slogans.

BJP State Mahila Morcha President C Manjula, its office bearers and others participated.

Manjula hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not condemning and not apologising for use of abusive words against PM and his mother.

"We are demanding that he (Rahul Gandhi) should apologise," she said. PTI KSU KH