K'taka BJP welcomes special voter roll revision in 12 states, says it will weed out 'illegal voters'

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in several states, saying the exercise will ensure weeding out "illegal voters" from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that the Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.

However, Karnataka is not included in this phase.

"We welcome it, because many people from Pakistan and Bangladesh are there, and they are creating a voting pattern in India that is illegal. They are not citizens of India, how can they vote? That's why we welcome the Election Commission's decision," Ashoka, also Leader of Opposition in state assembly, told reporters in response to a question.

The states and Union Territories where phase two of the SIR will be held are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Phase two of the SIR exercise will begin on November 4 with the enumeration state and continue till December 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7. PTI KSU ROH