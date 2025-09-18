K'taka cabinet approves revised estimate of Rs 618.75 cr for Vijayapura 'Greenfield' Airport

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday granted approval to the revised estimate of Rs 618.75 crore for the development works of the Vijayapura "Greenfield" Airport.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the airport will be developed in a way it facilitates the landing of big aircraft instead of only ATR aircraft.

The cost originally approved was Rs 347.92 crore, and the additional estimated cost is Rs 270.08 crore, he said.

The cabinet has also given its approval for the purchase of medical equipment required for setting up a cardiac unit at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences under Public Private Partnership (PPP model) at an estimated cost of Rs 10.89 crore.

Patil said, the cabinet has approved setting up of 10 "Towers of the Harmonious Call Blocking System" at central prisons in Ballari, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru districts at an estimated cost of Rs 16.75 crore.

The cabinet has also approved providing government employment on compassionate grounds in Group-C and Group-D cadre posts to the dependents of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes persons, who died due to atrocities.

The cabinet also discussed making training mandatory for officers/employees to get promoted. It has been decided to prepare draft rules in this regard and call for opinion, before finalising.

Approval was given for the establishment of 50 TPD (Tons Per Day) Bio CNG Plants each in Dasanapura, Kolar, and Mysuru Agricultural Produce Market Committees under Public Private Partnership at a total estimated cost of Rs 74.88 crore (Rs 24.96 crore per unit).

Approval has been given for allotment of 0.14 acre land in Kukkundur village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, to the Congress Bhavan Trust, for the construction of the Congress Bhavan building.

Administrative approval was given for the construction work undertaken under Package-1 and Package-2 at the campus of Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University at a revised estimated cost of Rs 48.43 crore. PTI KSU KH