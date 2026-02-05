K'taka Cabinet gives nod to check fake news and terror recruitment

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the AI-driven Social Media Analytical Solution (SMAS) to check fake news at source.

The approval for SMAS for an an estimated cost of Rs 67.20 crore was given in the cabinet meet, Minister H K Patil said.

"Social media content will now be scanned by the government through SMAS," Patil said briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting.

It will also keep a track of recruitment by terror outfits, Patil said.

SMAS will help prevent the spread of fake news and support informed decision-making. This is not just fact-checking, but also helps in identifying the original source of misinformation, Patil said.

Digital platforms of mainstream media will not be under the scanner. There will be no human intervention and its all AI driven, he added.

Explaining further, he said Artificial Intelligence based technology can be helpful in detecting and counter the quick threats posed by the social media. "AI can be helpful in detecting child trafficking, defamatory posts and terrorist recruitments," Patil said.

"It is necessary to have SMAS to keep a track of fake news, hate speech and spreading disinformation. Hence the cabinet gave its nod to the Social Media Analytical Solutions," the minister said.

He added that the SMAS will delete such online posts and alert it to the authorities if the posts pose danger.

When reporters asked whether the law permits the government to scan social media posts, Patil said, "I think there is absolutely no bar to screen or verify about the manipulation and criminal intention. The law perhaps permits that." PTI GMS GMS SA