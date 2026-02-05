K''taka cabinet okays amendment bill to hold Panchayat elections using ballot papers

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its nod for an amendment bill regarding the upcoming local body polls, making way for using ballot papers and ballot boxes in the elections, state Minister H K Patil said.

The cabinet okayed the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Patil said the government has decided to use ballot papers and ballot boxes in the Panchayat elections.

"We are holding Panchayat elections where ballot papers and ballot boxes will be used. The old law does not have these provisions.

Wherever required, the law will be amended to use ballot papers and ballot boxes," Patil said.

The Karnataka government has been apprehensive about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and decided to hold the local body elections using ballot papers and ballot boxes.

The Congress government in September last year had decided to recommend to the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold all the future panchayat and urban local body polls in the state using ballot paper instead of EVMs, claiming there is erosion of confidence and credibility, among the people towards the machines. PTI GMS GMS SA