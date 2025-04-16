K'taka cabinet to discuss contentious 'caste census' report on Apr 17 amid stiff oppn from within

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Amid what looks like a caste conundrum, the Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census' on Thursday.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaliags and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

However, not everyone is opposed. Leaders and organisations representing Dalits and OBCs among others, are in support of it, and want the government to make the survey report public and proceed with it, stating the government has spent Rs 160 crore public money on it.

With strong disapproval from the two politically influential communities, the survey report may turn out to be a political hot potato for the government, as it may set the stage for a confrontation, with Dalits and OBCs among others demanding for it to be made public and implemented.

Amid growing opposition to the survey report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government will not let any injustice happen to anyone.

"We have called a meeting. We will discuss in the cabinet tomorrow. This is the only subject that will be discussed in the cabinet. It is actually a socio-economic survey, not a caste census. We will discuss it and make a decision," he said.

After a long wait, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes' report was placed before the cabinet for the first time on April 11.

Findings of the survey is reportedly contrary to the "traditional perception" with regard to the numerical strength of various castes, especially the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, making it a politically sticky issue, and ministers from these two communties are said to be preparing to place their objections during the next cabinet, sources said.

The survey report, reportedly estimates the population of the Lingayat community at 66.35 lakh and the Vokkaliga community population is said to be at 61.58 lakh.

Both Veershaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, also few other communities have alleged that their various sub castes have been divided among different categories of OBC, resulting in decrease in their respective population numbers. They have alleged that many households were left out from the survey.

The Vokkaligara Sangha, the apex body of the influential Vokkaliga community, on Tuesday officially registered its strong protest to the survey report, calling it "unscientific". They have urged the state government to reject it and conduct a fresh survey, while warning of strong agitation if the government proceeds with it.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar last night held discussions with Congress legislators from his Vokkaliga community. Not sharing details, he said they discussed what has to be told to the cabinet in one voice.

Veerashaiva-Lingayats too, through their apex body, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, have expressed similar objections about the report. Some Congress ministers and legislators too have expressed their reservation, and so have prominent seers from the community like Rambhapuri math seer Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swamy, Siddarama Swami of Tontadarya math, among others.

In a stern message to his own party government, senior Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, who also heads the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, asked whether those heading the government can continue their reign, facing opposition from Veershaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who are actually number one and two, among major communities.

Opposition BJP and JD(S) have strongly accused the government of dividing the communities in the name of caste census. They alleged that Hindu communities have been divided and shown in various subgroups, while the same has not been done for Muslims resulting in their population being shown bigger in size, than several dominant communities.

According to the survey report, out of a total 5.98 crore citizens covered under the survey that was carried out in 2015, about 70 per cent or 4.16 crore come under various OBC categories, according to official sources.

The Commission has recommended hiking the OBC quota from the current 32 per cent to 51 per cent, they said.

By giving OBCs a 51 per cent reservation quota, along with the existing 17 per cent for SCs and 7 per cent for STs, it will take the state's total reservation to 75 per cent.

As per the report, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) together seem to form the largest social block in the state with their population at 1.52 crore, official sources said.

Though the caste-wise break-up of OBCs is not available from the report yet, Muslims, who alone come under Category-2B of OBC are with a population of 75.25 lakh, and they have been recommended 8 per cent reservation from existing 4.

The general category population is at 29.74 lakh, they said.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-2018) had in 2015 commissioned the survey in the state. The report was finalised and submitted by then Backward Classes Commission chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde on February 29, 2024. PTI KSU KH