K'taka charts next phase of Deep Tech and Science-led Innovation: IT Min

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said Karnataka is entering a new phase of its innovation journey--moving beyond services and scale to becoming a hub for innovation, invention and intellectual property creation, driven by deep tech, applied research and science-led entrepreneurship.

He was speaking after inaugurating Atria Beyonder Labs (ABL) at Atria University, an applied innovation and venture platform designed to accelerate the translation of academic research into deployable technologies, industry-ready solutions, and scalable startups.

He aid the Government of Karnataka is working on a series of forward-looking policy interventions to strengthen the state's leadership in deep tech and sustainability.

He announced that the State will bring out an Ocean Farming Policy in the coming months to unlock opportunities in marine and coastal technologies and the blue economy.

According to a statement shared by the minister's office, Kharge also highlighted that Karnataka has already taken concrete steps in this direction through the launch of the Centre of Excellence in aquamarine innovation in Mangaluru, which serves as a hub for research, innovation, capacity building and outreach in AquaBio innovations and translational research.

He said the Centre is envisioned as a collaborative platform for scientists, industry leaders and policymakers to drive economic growth while ensuring the sustainability of Karnataka's marine ecosystems.

Kharge added that the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Biotechnology will be a key focus area in the upcoming state Budget.

"We are looking closely at how AI can accelerate biotech, life sciences, agriculture and healthcare innovation, and how policy can support this convergence in a meaningful way," he said.

Kharge further said the government is revisiting Karnataka's current data policy with the objective of developing a more sustainable and green data framework.

"We are examining how data infrastructure and the digital ecosystem can become more energy-efficient and more sustainable, and how the entire sector can be accelerated towards responsible, climate-aligned growth," he added. PTI AMP SA