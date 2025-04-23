K'taka CM announces Rs 10 lakh each to families of those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, he also spoke to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, over the phone and expressed his condolences.

Two people from Karnataka are among those who were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The CM spoke to Pallavi, wife of Manjunath Rao of Shivamogga, and Sujatha, wife of Bharat Bhushan of Mathikere in Bengaluru, and expressed his condolences, his office said in a statement.

Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared. Manjunath Rao, a realtor, was also killed in the presence of his wife and son.

Bodies of the deceased accompanied by their family members are expected to arrive in the state during the early hours on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said more than 40 Kannadigas who had gone to Kashmir have been stranded due to the terrorist attack, and he instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to the state.

"More than 40 Kannadigas who had gone on a trip to Kashmir are stranded due to the terrorist attack, and I have instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to their state. Our government has taken action with the resolve to bring every Kannadiga back to the state safely. No one needs to worry," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Urging all those from the state who are now in Jammu and Kashmir to remain calm, he said the Karnataka government has swiftly deployed teams and sent Minister Santosh Lad to assist on the ground.

"For any help, please call 112 -- our officers are working with J&K authorities to ensure your safety and immediate support. We are with you. Your well-being is our utmost priority," he added.

A team of officials was dispatched to Kashmir on Tuesday evening to rescue people stranded there following the attack.

Earlier, confirming the death of two people from Karnataka in the terror attack, the state government has shared helpline numbers as part of its efforts to bring back the tourists from there.

It has asked tour operators and travel agents in the state to share the details of tourists who have gone to Jammu and Kashmir through them.

Relatives and acquaintances of tourists who have gone to Jammu and Kashmir have also been asked to share their details through helpline numbers: 080-43344334, 080-43344335, 080-43344336, 080-43344342. PTI KSU ROH