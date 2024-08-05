K'taka CM announces Rs 1.2 lakh compensation for those who lost homes in rain

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state government has decided to provide a house along with Rs 1.2 lakh compensation for those whose houses were completely damaged due to rain.

He visited the flood-affected areas in the district today.

Responding to a media query on the BJP's allegations that the state government was discriminating in disbursing compensation for damaged houses, the Chief Minister said earlier BS Yeddyurappa had announced Rs five lakh compensation for completely damaged houses. This aid was misused. And for many, only the first instalment has been released, and the second and third instalments had not been received till now.

"In this background, our government has decided to give Rs 1.2 lakh compensation along with a house," he said.

Siddaramaiah said if there is cooperation from the people, it will be considered to provide a permanent solution by relocating the villages which are repeatedly submerged.

According to him, many parts of the state have suffered damage due to rains. Relief works have been started everywhere.

"I have visited Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu districts and compensation has been disbursed for loss of human lives and death of livestock. All steps are being taken like compensation for fallen houses, repair of electric poles, transformers etc. It has been raining continuously for the last 42 days in Belagavi. In this background, it has been suggested to declare a holiday for Anganwadis also," he said.

More rain is forecast for next week. For this, all the departments including revenue, disaster management, forest, energy and irrigation have been asked to be careful, he said.