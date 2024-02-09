K'taka CM asks contractors to lodge complaint if '40% commission' prevails in his govt

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Feb 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna to approach Justice Nagamohan Das Commission if he has documents to prove that corruption is prevailing in the state.

The chief minister who spearheaded the ’40 per cent commission’ campaign against the previous BJP government, said Kempanna can lodge a complaint against those demanding bribe.

"We have constituted Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to probe ‘40 per cent commission’ that happened in the previous (BJP) government. If he has documents then he must share them," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Kempanna on Thursday alleged that the practice of 40 per cent kickbacks on government contracts continues even under the Congress regime as well.

Accusing officials in the state government of rampant corruption, he said, earlier (during the previous BJP regime) public representatives were demanding bribes, now it's their turn.

"Corruption is on in Karnataka by the officials. Till now, no MLA, MP or Minister has asked us for money. Earlier MLAs used to ask for a specified amount to give us a contract for work. That is not the situation now. Now the officials come and ask -- give money, if you want work," Kempanna told reporters. PTI GMS GMS KH