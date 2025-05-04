K'taka CM denies knowledge of 'link' between Fazil compensation and Hindu activist murder

Haveri (Karnataka), May 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he was unaware of reports suggesting that compensation given to Mohammed Fazil’s family was allegedly used to hire contract killers involved in the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty.

The Chief Minister said he would discuss the matter with Home Minister Parameshwara and district in charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao to get more information.

In 2022, Fazil was murdered in Surathkal by a gang of masked men. History sheeter Suhas Shetty is the prime accused in the murder case.

Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “I have to look into it. I don’t have any information. Yesterday Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister (G Parameshwara) had been there. I haven’t spoken to them yet. I will say after talking to them.” He was replying to a query on police investigation revealing that Rs five lakh out of Rs 25 lakh compensation paid to Fazil’s family by the state government after his murder in 2022, was allegedly paid to the contract killers to eliminate Suhas Shetty.

On Friday, Suhas Shetty was hacked to death. Eight people, including Fazil's brother, have been arrested in this connection.

Asked about the formation of a task force to tackle communal issues, the CM said Parameshwara has said that a police wing was required to identify and subdue anti-social elements.

“I will speak to the Home Minister about it (task force) and then I will let you know,” he added.

Regarding the Centre’s decision to conduct caste census, he said the BJP leaders have been criticising him for conducting the caste census alleging that he was pitching castes against each other.

“Now what are they saying? Today they are wholeheartedly welcoming it (caste census). It’s apparent that they were opposing it for political reasons and not on facts.

To a query about JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda’s allegation that the Congress was adopting "double standards" with regard to the Pahalgam terror attack, Siddaramaiah sought to know what had Gowda said against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre before joining the BJP and what is he saying now.

“Who is adopting double standard? It’s Deve Gowda only,” he alleged. PTI GMS GMS ROH