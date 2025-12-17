K'taka CM, deputy lead Cong protest over MGNREGA row, 'hate politics' in National Herald case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest against the Centre's move to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, challenging the BJP to remove the picture of Mahatma Gandhi from currency notes as well.

The agitation led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar in front of the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here also protested the alleged "hate politics" against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

The protest witnessed the participation of ministers, Congress MLAs and MLCs.

Alleging misuse of power by the Modi-led BJP government, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and carrying out a malicious campaign by foisting cases on Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"The trial court's rejection of the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case once again exposes how the Modi Government has misused power to harass political opponents. In this context, we protested today at the Gandhi statue in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, and strongly condemned the Union Government's politics of vendetta. We stand in firm moral solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and her family in the face of the intimidation unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

He further accused BJP of engaging in renaming exercises instead of focusing on work to benefit the poor.

"The BJP has renamed MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) as VB-G RAM G. Raj Bhavan has been renamed as Lok Bhavan. These are government properties, and changing their names is not appropriate. The BJP is engaged only in renaming exercises and is not doing any work to benefit the poor", he charged.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar challenged the BJP to change Mahatma Gandhi's photo on the rupee note.

"Replacing MGNREGA is a national problem. We have got MGNREGA through constitution. It is a Constitution amendment. You can't change a constitution amendment. If BJP has guts let it change Gandhi's photo in the Rupee note. Let us see. We will take up the issue in the assembly," he told PTI videos.

In a relief to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR.

"Justice has prevailed. It is very wrong. It is a lesson to the BJP. It should stop this vindictive attitude," Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, added.

Later speaking to reporters, he welcomed the court's decision and recalled that the Indian National Congress struggled for the freedom movement.

He expressed satisfaction over the court's ruling and said such "misuse of office has spoiled the image of the ED." He said a money laundering case was filed against him, and that it has been quashed by the Supreme Court.

Calling the verdict a lesson for the ruling dispensation and central agencies, he added, "It is a big lesson to the BJP and the ED not to go by political pressure." "How many cases has the ED filed against various political leaders; why not against leaders of the ruling party." "Ultimately, justice has prevailed...we thank and congratulate those who were sitting on the chair of justice that truth has prevailed," he added.

Referring to the recent notice issued to him by the Delhi Police in the connection with the National Herald case, Shivakumar alleged procedural lapses by the investigating agency.

"I asked them only one question - please give me the FIR copy. But they still have not provided me the FIR copy. So I did not go there." The party also plans to raise the issues in the state legislature as well.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace MGNREGA, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by the opposition to the "removal" of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it. PTI AMP SA