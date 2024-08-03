K'taka CM expresses displeasure over 'unscientific' work leading to landslide in Shiradi ghat

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the 'unscientific' road construction work by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that led to landslide on Shiradi ghat stretch in the state.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Siddaramaiah visited Shiradi ghat and assessed the destruction caused by the natural calamity.

The CM expressed his displeasure over cutting the hills in a vertical manner at 90 degree angle instead of maintaining a slant of 45 degrees to minimise the destruction.

He gave an earful to the officials of NHAI for making the 'unscientific' roads.

The Chief Secretary briefed him on road work progress, saying the 35 km of the 45 km highway project had been completed. Still, no safety measures were implemented based on soil quality tests.

After inspecting the landslide site in knee-deep mud, the Chief Minister held discussion with the State Disaster Response Force team engaged in the mud clearance operation at the site.

He then directed Rajneesh to write a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about the overall situation. PTI GMS GMS ROH