K'taka CM flays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as attack on democracy and states' rights

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday slammed the Union Cabinet's approval of the "One Nation, One Election" Bill, calling it an "assault on parliamentary democracy and the federal structure of India." He further described it as a "sinister conspiracy" aimed at undermining the rights of states.

He warned that if necessary his government would consult the Congress high command to pass a resolution opposing the proposal, similar to the Kerala government.

Condemning the Centre's move, Siddaramaiah said the current electoral system urgently requires meaningful reforms, and introducing such a bill would only "weaken" the foundations of democracy further.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the CM said before approving such a critical bill, the central government should have consulted opposition parties and state governments.

"True to its authoritarian tendencies, the Modi government is attempting to impose this undemocratic proposal on the country," he said.

Referring to the Kerala government’s resolution rejecting the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, Siddaramaiah said, "If needed, our government will also consult the Congress High Command and adopt a similar resolution to send a strong message against this anti-democratic move." He further criticized the proposal, saying it failed to address critical issues like how to handle crises when a ruling party loses its majority in the Lok Sabha or state assemblies.

"In such situations, the only democratic remedy is to conduct fresh elections. Allowing a minority government to continue in power despite losing confidence would be treachery against democracy," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that implementing "One Nation, One Election" would require significant amendments to the Representation of the People Act and at least five key provisions of the Constitution.

He also questioned the Election Commission’s ability to handle simultaneous elections nationwide, citing a lack of adequate resources and capacity.

Describing the proposal as a "gimmick," Siddaramaiah charged the Modi government with using it as a distraction from its "collosal failures". "This is not about electoral reforms but about consolidating power and undermining the democratic spirit of our nation," he alleged in his post. PTI AMP ROH