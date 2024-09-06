K'taka CM inaugurates first phase of ambituous Yettinahole drinking water project

Hassan (Karnataka), Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the first phase of an ambitious, Rs 23,251.66 crore drinking water project in the state at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshapur taluk of this district.

He has guaranteed the completion of the ambitious project within his government's current term.

While inaugurating the first phase of the project, he stated that the second phase is expected to be finished by 2026-27, ensuring a reliable water supply to districts including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagara.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that while the project was conceptualised by the previous BJP government, the groundbreaking ceremony, fund release, and tender processes were all handled by his administration. So far, Rs 16-17 crore has been spent, and an additional Rs 6-7 crore will be required to complete the project. He reassured the public that there is no need for doubt regarding its timely completion.

The project will supply a total of 24.01 TMC of water, of which 14.56 TMC will be used for drinking purposes and 10 TMC to fill 527 lakes, benefiting seven districts.

Siddaramaiah explained that technical experts confirmed that 19 TMC of water has been flowing away over the past decade, prompting the project's execution to make better use of available resources.

The Chief Minister has urged people not to be swayed by baseless rumors being spread about the project. "Some are trying to create doubt in the minds of the public, but we have all seen the first phase completed with our own eyes," he said.

To address the shortage of five TMC of water, Siddaramaiah said efforts are underway to lift water from low-lying areas without causing disruptions. A separate meeting with the Forest Department will be held to ensure the smooth execution of the project without hindrance.

"Criticism will fade, but the work done will remain," Siddaramaiah said, emphasising that the project is a part of the government's larger commitment to providing basic infrastructure and economic benefits to the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities.

Once the project is fully operational, it is expected to provide drinking water to around 75 lakh people.

According to officials, 'Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project' is planned to be completed by March 31, 2027.

"This is a very important programme in the history of Karnataka after Almatti (dam)," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Water Resources Minister, told PTI Videos on the occasion.

"Through this programme, (Yettinahole project), nearly 6657 villages will be helped and more than 27 taluks, 56 assembly segments will be helped for drinking water purposes. About more than 247 taluk tanks will be filled. It is a very prestigious project," he said.

The project envisages lifting of 24.01 TMC of water available during monsoon from Yettinahole, Kadumane Hole, Keri Hole and Hongada halla coming under western ghats in Sakaleshapura taluk to mitigate the problem of acute drinking water in drought-prone areas especially in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts and other needy areas of Hassan, Ckikkamagaluru, Tumkuru, Ramanagara and Bangalore Rural districts, officials said.