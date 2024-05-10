K'taka CM says have faith in SIT, no need to handover probe of sexual abuse case to CBI

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed confidence in the state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and asserted that there was no need to hand it over to CBI.

Advertisment

Hitting out at the opposition parties, he claimed that the BJP (when it was in power in the State) had never assigned even a single case to CBI and that there was a time when the outfit used to refer to CBI as ‘Corruption Bureau of Investigation’. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda used to call CBI as 'Chor Bachao Institution’ and now they love CBI? he told reporters here.

On JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s demand to hand over the case to CBI, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no need to hand over the case to the CBI. I have confidence and trust in our police (SIT). They will conduct an investigation in accordance with law.” The CM cited some cases referred to the CBI during the previous Congress rule in the State and asked: "but was anyone punished in these cases?" “Our government does not interfere in legal proceedings and investigations. They (SIT) are conducting the inquiry in the right manner. Not now, nor in the past, have I instructed any police officers to do something beyond or against the law. However, there is no need for a CBI probe. Our police should be trusted,” he said.

As per the law, the SIT has been constituted. “I have trust in our police officers. They will find out the truth,” he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that neither he nor Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are involved in the investigation of the case.

Responding to allegations of "political interference" in JD(S) MLA H D Revanna's arrest in a kidnapping case, he asked: "If there is no truth in the allegation against him, why did he seek anticipatory bail? Why was the bail application rejected by the Court?" PTI AMP RS AMP ROH