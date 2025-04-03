K’taka CM, Shivakumar meet Jal Shakti minister, seeks approval for water projects

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday to seek approval for the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects.

In the meeting, Siddarmaiah informed that Karnataka has the second largest dryland area in the country after Rajasthan. The irrigation projects taken up and being implemented in Karnataka have played a vital role in transforming agricultural landscape. Siddarmaiah urged the Union minister to intervene in the matter and direct officials concerned to provide necessary clearances and approvals for the projects, according to the letter submitted to the Union minister.

The Mekedatu project, proposed near Kanakapura in Ramanagar district, aims to build 66 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) balancing reservoir. The project faces opposition from Tamil Nadu, a low riparian state, which claims it will obstruct the natural flow of Cauvery River water.

The Upper Bhadra project is designed to support irrigation in drought-prone regions of central Karnataka, covering districts like Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davangere. The project's progress is hindered by the lack of funding and the delay in declaring it a 'national project'.

Both projects face significant challenges, including funding issues and inter-state disputes.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.