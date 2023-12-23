K'taka CM thanks Cong high command for inducting him in party's manifesto panel

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Congress president for appointing him as a member of the party's manifesto committee.

In a statement, he said, "I thank AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointing me as a member of the Congress Party's manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." The chief minister said the country recognises the Karnataka model of governance.

"Today, people across the country recognise our government's 'Karnataka Model' of governance as a non-partisan benchmark. Being given the opportunity in the manifesto drafting is an honour I perceive as AICC's recognition of this 'Karnataka Model of Governance," he explained.

According to the party's manifesto, it is not just a list of promises to the voters. It is a commitment we make to the people and implementing it is the true essence of governance, he said.

"Our previous government had implemented more than 95 per cent of the promises in the manifesto, providing equal opportunity and balanced development, thereby earning the trust of the people.

"The current government is also going on the same path. I hope that in the coming days, the people of the country will also benefit from the advantages of the Karnataka Model of governance," Siddaramaiah said.

"I am thankful to the senior leaders of the party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for supporting all my welfare and infrastructure initiatives," the chief minister said.

The Congress constituted its manifesto committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday and appointed former Union Minister P Chidambaram as its chairman.

The 16-member panel includes Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI GMS KH