K'taka: Cong govt moves Assembly resolution to repeal VB-G RAM G act , reinstate MGNREGA

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to immediately repeal the new rural employment legislation VB-G RAM G act and reinstate the UPA-era MGNREGA in its original form, amid strong objections from opposition BJP.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"With a view to protecting the right to life of the rural people of Karnataka, this House urges the central government to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM-G) Act, which is against the federal principle, is a severe burden on the state exchequer and is against the principle of decentralization, and has taken away the powers and rights of the Gram Panchayats; and to reinstate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in its original form, which has led to rural asset creation and self-reliance of the poor," the CM said reading out the resolution.

Stating that the Assembly reiterates its full commitment to the Panchayati Raj system and the principles of decentralization of power, which are the bedrock of Indian democracy, he said, "this House takes serious view of the repeal of the MGNREGA, which was a Sanjeevini (something that gives life) for the rural poor and an integral part of rural life." "The new 'VB-GRAM-G' Act, unilaterally enacted by the Central Government, is detrimental to the basic ideals of federalism and the right to livelihood of the rural people," it added.

"This House strongly opposes this move of the Centre (of bringing in the VB-G RAM G act repealing MGNREGA)," it added.

BJP members led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka immediately took strong objection to it and said, "don't say the House strongly opposes, say the government opposes. Don't make us party to this." However, the chief minister continued reading the resolution, stating that the opposition members can raise their objections during the discussion on the resolution. This angered the opposition members, who shouted slogans against the government.

The resolution reads the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act's abbreviation as "VB-GRAM-G" Act, instead of the actual VB G RAM G Act.

The government's repeated reference to the act as VB-GRAM-G act has already drawn criticism from the opposition, which has said that the ruling party has an "allergy" to name 'Ram'.

The Karnataka cabinet had earlier decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it. PTI KSU SA