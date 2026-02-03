K'taka: Cong govt moves Assembly resolution to repeal VB-G RAM G Act, reinstate MGNREGA

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to immediately repeal the new rural employment legislation VB-G RAM G Act and reinstate the UPA-era MGNREGA in its original form, amid strong objections from opposition BJP.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the 'VB-G RAM G Act, "unilaterally" enacted by the Centre, is "detrimental to the basic ideals of federalism and the right to livelihood of the rural people".

"With a view to protecting the right to life of the rural people of Karnataka, this House urges the central government to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM-G) Act, which is against the federal principle, is a severe burden on the state exchequer and is against the principle of decentralization, and has taken away the powers and rights of the Gram Panchayats; and to reinstate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in its original form, which has led to rural asset creation and self-reliance of the poor," the resolution read by the CM said.

Stating that the Assembly reiterates its full commitment to the Panchayati Raj system and the principles of decentralization of power, which are the bedrock of Indian democracy, it said, "This House takes serious view of the repeal of the MGNREGA, which was a Sanjeevini (something that gives life) for the rural poor and an integral part of rural life." "This House strongly opposes this move of the Centre (of bringing in the VB-G RAM G act repealing MGNREGA)," it added.

BJP members led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka immediately took strong objection to it and said, "Don't say the House opposes, say the Congress government opposes. Don't make us party to this." However, the chief minister, repeatedly asserting "this House", continued reading the resolution, asking the opposition members to raise their objections during the discussion. This angered the opposition members, who shouted slogans against the government, some even accused the Congress of "loot" under MGNREGA.

The constant sloganeering by the BJP members, disturbed Siddaramaiah, who initiated the debate in favour of the resolution. Enraged CM asked the ruling Congress members to react, leading to chaos. Speaker U T Khader then adjourn the House for lunch.

The resolution reads the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act's abbreviation as "VB-GRAM-G" Act, instead of the actual VB G RAM G Act. BJP criticising this has said, the ruling party has an "allergy" to name 'Ram'.

The Karnataka cabinet had earlier decided not to accept the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it.

The resolution notes that the new Act violates the right to life and the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution and by taking away the powers and autonomy given to the Gram Panchayats through the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution. "It is not only against the intention of the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution but also defeats the objective of Gram Swaraj as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi," it said.

In the MGNREGA, the Centre was bearing 100 per cent of the wages of 100 man-days, but without consulting the states, it had suddenly imposed a rule that the state governments should bear 40 per cent of the grant.

"Although the new Act states that 125 man-days of work will be provided, in reality the state government will have to bear the cost of 50 man-days. This has a serious impact on the structure of the federal system and is a clear violation of Articles 258 and 280 of the Constitution," the resolution read by CM added.

Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country. "Our Gram Panchayats are the first in the country due to the highest tax collection. The state is also the first in the implementation of the decentralization system," it said.

As per the resolution tabled by CM, in the 14th Finance Commission, a tax share of 4.71 per cent was recommended for Karnataka. In the 15th Finance Commission, it was reduced to 3.64 per cent. Now, although the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a share of 4.131 per cent, it is 14.1 per cent less than the 14th Finance Commission recommendation.

"In such a critical time, imposing a 40 per cent burden on the state in the implementation of the scheme through a new law is an attempt to jeopardize the economic security and development of the state," it said.

By sitting in the "ivory tower" of Delhi and formulating plans, the power of the Gram Sabhas has been taken away. The Gram Panchayats have lost the freedom to select works according to their needs. The plans are being implemented only in the Panchayats selected by the central government, and the right to employment has been denied in the rest of the places, it added.

"The new Act allows work for only 10 months instead of 12 months in a year. There is no certainty that all Gram Panchayats will be included under the VB-GRAM-G Act and there is no certainty/assurance about the wage rate paid to the workers....It is an attempt to push rural wage labourers into modern slavery," it said. PTI KSU KH