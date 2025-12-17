K'taka Cong holds protests against MGNREGA name change, 'hate politics' in National Herald case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a massive protest against the central government's move to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, and the alleged "hate politics" against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

The protest led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in front of the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here witnessed participation from ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Speaking to reporters here, Large and Medium industries Minister M B Patil alleged that the BJP could not fathom the success of the programme and so they have changed the name now.

"Such a successful programme which is existing was started by Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi as the UPA chairperson. It had been a huge success, providing employment at the local level to those who could not go to other states and villages for work. At the same time, development used to happen in the villages," he said.

According to him, this was the most successful programme in the history of India. The BJP could not digest this, and they have changed the name now.

"When Mahatma Gandhi’s name was already existing in the scheme—the Father of the Nation who got us freedom—why remove Gandhi’s name? The BJP is desperate; they could not tolerate the success of the yojana, and they have stooped so low," he said.

Similar protests have also been planned at district and taluka centres of the state.

The party also plans to raise the issues in the state legislature here.

The Congress' move came as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by the opposition to the "removal" of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it.

Also, a court in Delhi on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case. PTI AMP ROH