K'taka Cong MLA questions enforceability of RSS event ban in public places

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 18 (PTI) Ruling Congress MLA K N Rajanna on Saturday expressed doubts over the success of banning RSS activities in public places and government schools and colleges.

He sought to know whether the government would require Muslims to get permission for performing 'namaz' (prayers) on roads.

The MLA, who was sacked from the ministerial post a few months ago, said only those rules which can be implemented, should be made.

Reacting to the state government's decision to prohibit any event without prior permission in government institutions and public places, he said he would see how far the rule will be implemented.

Noting that the order was based on Minister Priyank Kharge's letter, Rajanna said the Minister has only stated that the RSS can hold its event in public places after obtaining permission but never suggested a total ban.

"We have to see to what extent it can be implemented," the MLA said.

"Now, we have Idgah. They (Muslims) offer Namaz on the road only. Do they take permission? Or will they listen if they are told to get permission first?" Rajanna said.

The MLA said only those laws should be formulated which can be implemented, otherwise they will remain only in the books. PTI GMS ROH