K'taka Cong MLAs foreign tour: MLA claims govt study, CM calls it 'personal'

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Amid speculations of a foreign trip by Congress legislators against the backdrop of the power tussle in the ruling party in Karnataka, MLA C Puttarangashetty on Wednesday said 22 of them will head to Australia and New Zealand next week.

He said the trip is being organised by the state's Animal Husbandry department to study international livestock and sericulture practices.

Minister K Venkatesh will be leading the legislators.

However, CM Siddaramaiah, earlier in the day, said he was not aware of it and that the MLAs may be funding the excursion personally.

"From the Animal Husbandry department, we are travelling to Australia and New Zealand, to gather more information about the animal husbandry there. About 20-22 of us are going. While few are coming with family, some of us are going solo," Puttarangashetty, a Congress MLA said.

Speaking to reporters here, he clarified that the trip is by the department, from the government.

"We will be travelling from February 18 to March 3. We will be back before the state budget. The Animal Husbandry minister is coordinating with us. Legislators from various regions of the state will be coming. Minister Venkatesh will also be coming with us," he added.

Earlier in the day, there were reports about Congress legislators planning for an Australia and New Zealand tour, amid the power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for the top post.

Asked whether the CM has been briefed, the MLA replied, "not sure, the Animal Husbandry minister is coordinating." To a query whether AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has issued any instructions not to go ahead with the trip, he said, "nothing of that sort has happened." PTI KSU ROH