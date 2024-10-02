K'taka Cong plans to invite Barack Obama for Gandhi centenary event of INC's Belagavi session

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka is planning to invite former US president Barack Obama to an event scheduled in December in the state's Belagavi, to mark the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of the Indian National Congress session.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress held at Belagavi in 1924 was the only Congress session presided over by Gandhi.

"The opinion of those in the committee (formed for the event)-- and Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has given instructions and President (state Congress -- D K Shivakumar) is saying we have to try to get Barack Obama to Belagavi around December 24,25,26 and make him address the mega event -- this is part of our itinerary," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Wednesday.

Addressing a party event here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said, "America's former President Barack Obama had said that Mahatma Gandhi ji is not only India's leader, but he is a global leader. Our intention is to create awareness and bring transition among people who speak lightly about such a global leader." Siddaramaiah had in his independence day speech on August 15 said that the state government will take all necessary measures to commemorate the centenary of the Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress, this year in a memorable and meaningful way. PTI KSU RS SA