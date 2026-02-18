K'taka Cong Seva Dal dissolved

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) The All India Congress Seva Dal on Wednesday dissolved the state office bearers and district chief organisers of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Seva Dal with immediate effect.

In an official communication, chief organiser Lalji Desai stated that the decision also covers the state chief organiser, Mahila president and young brigade president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Seva Dal.

"It is to inform you that undersigned has dissolved the State Office Bearers and District Chief organisers including State Chief Organiser/Mahila President & Young Brigade President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Seva Dal and Young Brigade immediate effect," the communication said. PTI GMS SA