K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar assures strict action against those encroaching public properties

Belagavi, Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said strict action would be initiated against those who have encroached on public properties belonging to civic agencies in Bengaluru.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Munirathna in the assembly on the number of Bangalore Development Authority parks which have been encroached on, Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the government has ordered mapping of properties in the state capital with a new technology.

He informed the BJP legislator that all government properties are used only for the public good.

"If you have documents pertaining to specific encroachment, please give it to us and we will take immediate action. There is no question of protecting anyone," he said.

Replying to the allegation that instances of encroachment of parks have increased after the Congress party came to power, he said, "You have raised the specific issue of encroachment of survey number 19 in ward number 73. I have information that an individual has obtained a lower court order stating that the property belonged to him. All necessary measures will be taken to clear the property shortly." Munirathna also charged that certain people were abusing power and encroaching on properties in Pramod Layout in Bengaluru by brazenly showing off their proximity to certain ‘influential politicians’. PTI GMS GMS KH