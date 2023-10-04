K'taka Dy CM defends letter seeking withdrawal of cases against 'innocents', Bommai dubs it Cong's 'appeasement policy'

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday defended his letter to the government, seeking withdrawal of criminal cases against those who are "innocent".

According to official sources, he is seeking the release of "innocent" persons, including some of those booked in connection with the 2022 Hubballi violence.

Several BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have targeted the Congress government, terming the move as part of its "appeasement policy".

Shivakumar told reporters that he has sought withdrawal of cases against innocent people in accordance with law, based on the requests he has received in this regard.

He tried to defend his move by pointing out that during the BJP government in 2019, about 385 criminal cases were withdrawn and 7,361 people were dropped from the rowdy-sheeter list.

Shivakumar read out the names of BJP leaders -- Bommai, former home minister Araga Jnanendra, former law minister J C Madhuswamy, former speaker K G Bopaiah, MLAs Arvind Bellad, S R Vishwanath, MLC N Ravi Kumar among others -- and said, these leaders had written to the then government seeking withdrawal of cases.

Noting that it is a procedural matter, Home Minister G Parameshwara on his part said, based on the petitions received, the Cabinet sub-committee examines cases that can be withdrawn, and the matter is then placed before the Cabinet, which may or may not agree.

Reacting to Shivakumar's letter, Bommai hit out at the government alleging that it is part of Congress' appeasement policy, which has encouraged anti-social elements.

Noting that arrests were made based on evidence, he said ministers and MLAs have started petitioning this government to withdraw cases within months of coming to power.

"Earlier, cases against PFI and SDPI were withdrawn...They seem to be at it again," he said, warning that it will have repercussions and even asked the police not allow this. PTI KSU KSU ROH