K'taka expects maturity, not 'impulsive commentary': LoP Ashoka slams Siddaramaiah over Iran remarks

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Karnataka expects maturity from its Chief Minister, not impulsive commentary on sensitive global affairs, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Tuesday.
Ashoka's comments came in response to CM Siddaramaiah’s recent post on ‘X’ regarding US-Iran tensions.
“While speaking of peace, it (US) has chosen the path of war,” the CM had said in the post, as he “strongly condemned” the contradiction, and expressed condolences on the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Taking to X, Ashoka said, “Karnataka expects maturity from its Chief Minister, not impulsive commentary on sensitive international matters.” “India’s foreign policy is determined in New Delhi with strategic depth and national interest as its guiding principle. It is not shaped or driven by domestic vote-bank compulsions or electoral calculations,” he said.
According to him, responsible leaders exercise restraint when global tensions are escalating.
The BJP leader also drew parallels to past incidents, especially Operation Sindoor, where he claimed Siddaramaiah's remarks "created unnecessary controversy and embarrassment for our State, even being amplified and finding applause in hostile foreign media.” “And now, once again, instead of statesmanship, we are witnessing knee-jerk reactions rooted in appeasement politics,” he said.
Ashoka further said foreign policy is not a stage for ideological posturing.
“It is about safeguarding India’s sovereignty, maintaining strategic balance, and strengthening our global standing,” he said.
Karnataka deserves leadership that reinforces India’s voice on the world stage, not statements that are conveniently celebrated by those who do not wish our nation well, he added.
Ashoka reminded the Chief Minister that his words carry weight and urged him to "rise above partisan calculations" and uphold the dignity of his office. PTI KSU ROH
K'taka expects maturity, not 'impulsive commentary': LoP Ashoka slams Siddaramaiah over Iran remarks
