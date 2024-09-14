K'taka gears up for 2,500-km-long human chain to mark 'International Day of Democracy'

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Karnataka is geared up for the "ambitious" 2,500-km-long human chain to mark the 'International Day of Democracy' on September 15.

The massive human chain is planned across the entire state from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, covering all 31 districts.

The state government is taking the lead in organising the event to mark the day in association with civil society, officials said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow is International Day of Democracy. On this day, we are gearing up to spread the aspirations of democracy by building the longest human chain from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. You too join hands with us. Let's all save democracy together. Let India win," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to join the human chain in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and Secretariat here, along with senior ministers and officials, official sources said.

The human chain will have an approximate length of 2,500 km, and is said to be the "longest in the history of the world", the event's official website said.

A total number of 25 lakh people are expected to participate, with an average of more than 1,000 people every kilometre, it said. "The participants of the human chain will not only display banners and posters on democracy underlining the concept of liberty and freedom of expression but also remind us of our fundamental duties, like protecting our environment." During the event, it is planned to plant 10 lakh saplings across the state by those participating in the human chain, it added.

The Social Welfare Department in a note said that while the chief minister will lead the human chain by reading the preamble of the Constitution in Bengaluru, in districts it will be led by Deputy Commissioners.

A world record verifying team from London will arrive for this innovative and massive event, it said.