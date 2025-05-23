K'taka government notifies renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) A day after the cabinet decision, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a notification regarding changing the name of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district.

"As per the provisions of Section 4(4A) of Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964, name of Ramanagara District is renamed as Bengaluru South District of Karnataka State, by declaring Ramanagara as District Head Quarter," the notification read.

Ramanagara, about 50 kms from here, will remain as the headquarters of the renamed district, which will also consist of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli Taluks.

Ramanagara, which has now been renamed, is the home district of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief.

He represents Kanakapura Assembly constituency in the district, and had first mooted the proposal to rename the district as Bengaluru South. PTI GMS SA