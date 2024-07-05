K'taka Governor appeals to younger generation to preserve religion and culture

Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday stressed the importance of non-violence in Jain philosophy and appealed to the younger generation to embrace and preserve religion and culture.

He was speaking after releasing a book titled "Jain Purana Part-3 Acharya Charitra" at a function organised by All India Jain Forum here.

Gehlot emphasised the significance of religious literature in transmitting religion, culture, rituals and traditions from generation to generation.

He highlighted the importance of religion in keeping society organised and its impact on individuals religiously, socially, and spiritually.

He also stressed the importance of ahimsa (non-violence) in Jain philosophy and appealed to the younger generation to embrace and preserve religion and culture.

The Governor termed the book "Jaina Purana Part-3" as useful for all and also appreciated the social, religious, cultural, moral and charitable work done by the All India Jain Manch, Bengaluru. PTI AMP AMP SS