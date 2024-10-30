K'taka govt announces Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival to showcase state's musical heritage

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi on Wednesday announced the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival 2024, to celebrate Karnataka’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

The festival, set to take place from November 8 to 10 in Mysuru, will showcase Karnataka's vibrant traditions, especially its profound connection to Carnatic music, it said.

In a statement, the Tourism Ministry said that the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival aims to position Mysuru as a premier destination for music lovers across India and the world. Through this festival, Mysuru will be highlighted as a center of the timeless traditions of Carnatic music.

"This celebration also provides an excellent opportunity to promote lesser-known destinations around Mysuru, unveiling the region’s scenic landscapes, historical temples, and hidden cultural treasures for travellers seeking unique experiences. By spotlighting these gems, the Ministry hopes to drive regional tourism growth and support local communities," it stated.

According to the Ministry, a special highlight of the festival is its tribute to the Dasa Tradition, a significant influence in the evolution of Carnatic music. The compositions and contributions of the Dasas have shaped this classical art form, making Mysuru a fitting venue to celebrate these timeless musical legacies.

To generate excitement and connect communities across Karnataka, the Ministry has also planned a series of prequel events featuring Carnatic musicians which will be held at four culturally significant locations. PTI AMP ROH