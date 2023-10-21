K’taka govt announces over 3 per cent DA hike for its employees

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday announced increasing the dearness allowance for the state government employees by 3.75 per cent.

In an order, the government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

The government also announced the lecturers on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale and the judicial officers will get a hike of four per cent in their DA.

With the hike, the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,109 crore. PTI GMS GMS SA