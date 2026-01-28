K'taka govt assures action against cop who issued notice citing law yet to come into effect

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it would initiate action against a police officer who issued a notice to a Hindu activist citing a hate speech law that has not yet come into effect.

During the calling attention in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar pointed out that a notice was served by Chikkamagaluru police to Vikas Puttur when he went to address people there.

According to Kumar, the notice said that Puttur's conduct "should not violate the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Act".

"How is this situation where a notice is issued in writing citing a law that has not yet come into force yet. Take action against the police officer who registered a case based on the law that has not yet been promulgated," Kumar demanded.

Replying to Kumar on behalf of Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said these matters do not come under the state government's purview as it is the prerogative of the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of the districts to decide on the communal incitement and action. Government does not interfere in their action.

The Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has not yet given his assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill.

BJP MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said when the "misuse" of the law has been started even before it gets gubernatorial assent, one can imagine the fate of people and the state once it comes into force.

"Shouldn't there be freedom of expression," he asked.

Patil assured the BJP MLAs that an explanation will be sought from the officer concerned.

"I assure the opposition that we would seek an explanation from the police officer for mentioning the law that has not come into effect yet and take appropriate action against him," Patil said.

Sunil Kumar also alleged that Hindu activists and leaders are being prevented by the police from taking part in the "Hindu Samajotsava" and troubled unnecessarily.

He alleged that activists such as Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Sharan Pumpwell, Chakravarthy Sulibele, Vikas Puttur and Punith Kerehalli are being booked in false cases so that they cannot attend these functions.

"There are no instances of riot by Hindus during the Samajotsava. Based on your assumption that untoward incidents would take place you are registering cases against these activists," he charged.

Kumar gave another instance where Prabhakar Bhat was booked for his speech.

He read out the content of the FIR referring to "attack" by Mughals and during the "Christian British rule," which also witnessed plunder of resources.

"How does it instigate communal hatred. What causes problem to the government in telling the truth. No one had given a complaint. The district administration booked the case on its own. Is this government intolerant to Hindu workers," the BJP MLA asked. PTI GMS GMS SA