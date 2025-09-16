K'taka govt decides to give compensation to farmers whose lands will be acquired for UKP-3 project

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to provide compensation of Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land to farmers whose lands will be acquired for phase three of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP-3).

The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Phase three of the UKP-3 project involves raising the height of the Almatti dam from 519 to 524 metres, which will increase storage capacity by 100 tmc ft. This requires acquisition of 1.33 lakh acres, including 75,563 acres that will get submerged.

"There was a demand from farmers, ministers and MLAs from the region that a minimum of Rs 40 lakh per acre has to be paid for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land, and accordingly we have decided in the cabinet to pay the same amount," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after the special cabinet meeting, he said for canal work more 51,000 acre of land is required, and the work has been completed in over 23,000 acre, for which compensation of Rs 30 lakh for irrigated land and Rs 25 lakh for dry land has been decided.

"The compensation will be paid in three financial years. Also consent awards will be given as the public representatives have taken the responsibility of convincing the farmers. We are confident that they will accept," he added.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah said every year about Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore will be spent. On the whole, the project will cost over Rs 70,000 crore.

Terming the cabinet decision as "historic", the CM said, in 2023, the previous BJP government had decided to give Rs 24 lakh and Rs 20 lakh per acre respectively for irrigated and dry land. "Farmers did not accept it and it was not implemented." The Congress government walks the talk and implements the projects promised, Siddaramaiah said and urged the Union government to clear the decks for increasing the height of the Almatti dam by issuing a gazette notification of the award of Justice Brijesh Kumar Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal, enabling the riparian States to utilise additional allocation of water.

"The central government has still not issued the gazette notification. I urge them to issue. We have met union ministers several times requesting the same. In 2010 the award was decided and in 2013 after clarifications the final award was done. It has been over 12 years, still the gazette notification has not been issued by the Centre. I strongly urge the union government to do it," he added. PTI KSU KH