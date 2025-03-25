K'taka govt firm, has done everything necessary to implement Mekedatu project: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the state government is firm on implementing the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River and has taken all necessary steps.

He also expressed confidence that the state would get "justice" from the court.

Requesting Tamil Nadu’s cooperation, he reiterated that the project benefits Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

Shivakumar was responding to Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s statement in the state Assembly on Monday, where he said Karnataka could not proceed with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir without TN’s consent as the lower riparian state.

"Our water, our right. Tamil Nadu has taken a political stand before. We have approached the court and are confident of getting justice. Let them do what they want—no one can obstruct court proceedings. They will present their argument, and we will present ours," Shivakumar told reporters.

Rejecting Duraimurugan’s claim that Karnataka had not submitted the final detailed project report (DPR), Shivakumar said, "That is false. We have submitted the DPR. We are firm in our stance, have completed all necessary formalities, and the central government is aware. We will also fight this legally in court." In response to the BJP’s demand that he convince his "friend" Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to approve the project, Shivakumar said, "Tamil Nadu has its political stand as a state." Alleging that JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy failed to secure central approval for the project, he said, "There are various pressures in politics, but I have faith in the courts. Even today, I urge Tamil Nadu to cooperate—this project is in their interest more than Karnataka’s. It aims to prevent water from being wasted by flowing into the sea." Reacting to Duraimurugan's statement on the Mekedatu project, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Congress government and urged it to convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu’s unilateral and non-cooperative stance on the project.

"DyCM @DKShivakumar shamelessly danced to the tunes of DMK and TN CM @mkstalin on the fake issue of delimitation. But what did Karnataka get in return? A slap in the face on Mekedatu. If @INCKarnataka has any shame and self-respect left, it should call a special assembly session and pass a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu’s attitude," he posted on 'X'.

Ashoka also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: "Will @RahulGandhi dare to stand with Karnataka and condemn CM @mkstalin’s government’s stand on Mekedatu?" Mekedatu is a multi-purpose project (for drinking water and power) proposed by Karnataka. It involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, with a capacity of 67.16 TMC ft.

Tamil Nadu opposes the project, citing concerns that it will affect the state’s water supply.

According to Karnataka officials, once completed, the project will provide 4.75 TMC ft of drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and generate 400 MW of power. PTI KSU SSK ROH