K'taka govt issues circular to seal unauthorised medical facilities, clinics run by fake doctors

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) The Karnataka Health department has asked district health officers to inspect and seal unauthorised medical facilities and those run by "fake doctors" after police busted a sex determination and female foeticide racket in Karnataka, Several arrests have been made in connection with the scandal uncovered in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts.

The Karnataka Government has now transferred investigation into such illegal activities to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police.

Following the reports, State Health Commissioner Randeep D issued a circular directing district health officials to inspect all medical facilities including clinics, diagnostic laboratories and seal them if they are found to be "unauthorised" and run by "fake doctors".

The circular also asked the district health officials to ensure effective enforcement of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act.

Noting that the number of fake clinics and doctors is on the rise, the circular stated that all the private medical institutions are required to get mandatory KPME registration. However, it has come to notice that "fake doctors" who do not have the necessary qualifications are illegally running clinics and laboratories.

These establishments also do not possess KPME registration which is mandatory.

All the district health officials have been instructed to initiate appropriate action against such facilities and seal them, it said.

The circular also cited that as per the KPME Amendment Act, 2017, any person who establishes or maintains a private medical facility without registration is liable for imprisonment for a term of up to three years and a fine of Rs one lakh.

Patients in such 'unregistered' medical facilities shall be transferred to other authorised facilities. If any medical facility is found to be operational without specified registration, action will be taken to seal it till the case is settled, the circular added. PTI AMP RS ANE