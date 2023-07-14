K'taka govt puts on hold land granted to RSS-linked Trust, BJP slams move

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has put on hold some land allotments made by the previous BJP regime, including 35.33 acres of "gomala" (government land reserved for pasture of animals) to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust here. The BJP on Friday slammed the government's move terming it "politics of hate".

The then BJP government in September last year allotted 35.33 acres of gomala at Kurubarahalli, Tavarekere, in Bengaluru South taluk to the Trust, which runs educational institutions at Channenahalli on Magadi Road.

State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, in a written reply to BJP MLA S T Somashekar’s question in the Legislative Assembly regarding government lands given to various organisations in the Bengaluru South taluk, has cited the Chief Minister’s note to point out that the allotment of 35.33 acres to the Trust is on hold.

It referred to a note issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 25, five days after taking office, directing authorities to maintain "status quo", for not handing over the land to the Trust.

According to official sources, the government is said to be reviewing allotments made by the BJP regime in the months leading up to the Assembly election in May this year.

Accusing the Congress of stooping low by putting on hold the land granted to an organisation just because it is linked to RSS, senior BJP MLA and former Revenue Minister R Ashoka said this government is indulging in politics of hate and that they will "face the consequences" in the coming days.

Highlighting that lands were given to various educational institutions and Maths during the BJP government, he said, "They (Janaseva Trust), run educational institutions; just because they are linked to RSS, land allotment has been put on hold." State BJP vice president and MLA B Y Vijayendra said this move shows the direction in which this government is going.

"Janaseva Vidya Kendra is a just an organisation. I too have received education there. It comes under RSS. Thousands of poor students and children are getting educated there. Their alumni are in good positions in the society today," the son of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters.