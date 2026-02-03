K'taka govt signs LoI with Dusseldorf on startup, innovation collaboration

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent with the City of Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia of Germany, with an aim to deepen bilateral cooperation in innovation, startups, and technology-led growth, officials said.

The Letter of Intent (LoI), signed by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, reflects a shared commitment to support startups and innovation-driven enterprises from Karnataka and the German city seeking to explore or deepen market engagement in each other's jurisdictions, they said.

According to an official statement, the collaboration aims to create structured pathways for market access, soft-landing opportunities, institutional linkages and ecosystem integration, building on the strong foundation of engagement under Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) framework.

Stating that Germany is one of Karnataka's most important global innovation partners, IT Minister Priyank Kharge, said, "This Letter of Intent with the City of Dusseldorf strengthens our efforts to create structured, outcome-driven global innovation corridors--enabling startups from Karnataka to access global markets while fostering long-term institutional and technology partnerships." Stephan Keller, Mayor of the City of Dusseldorf, said "Karnataka is among India's most dynamic technology and startup ecosystems. Through this Letter of Intent, Dusseldorf reaffirms its commitment to supporting innovation-led collaboration, enabling startups and institutions from both regions to connect, scale, and create lasting value across borders."