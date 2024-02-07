K'taka govt spreading false narrative: Sitharaman on state's discrimination charges against Centre

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress-led Karnataka government for having a "separatist" mindset and spreading "false narrative" about Centre's alleged discrimination against the state in fund allocation.

Her statement comes against the backdrop of Congress leaders from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staging protest at Jantar Mantar here claiming "injustice" meted out to the state by the Central government in devolution of taxes and alleged delay in providing drought relief.

Giving a point by point rebuttal to the claims made by the state government, Sitharaman accused the chief minister and his colleagues of making "outrageously" false charges.

Speaking to reporters, she also took a strong exception to the advertisement issued by the Karnataka government in national dailies to highlight its allegations against the Central government.

"These claims come from a separatist mindset. ...The Congress is with those who want 'tukde tukde' of the country," she said claiming that the advertisement promotes such a language.

In this context, she also cited the remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh, who had suggested that the South India may seek a separate country if the Centre's alleged discrimination continues, to slam the opposition party.

Sitharaman, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, gave out figures of the funds allocated to the state from the Centre to reject the charges and claimed that the Siddaramaiah government is feeling the heat due to the financial burden of nearly Rs 58,000 crore for implementation of his party's poll promises.

She was joined by fellow Karnataka MP and Union minister Pralhad Joshi as they slammed the state government.