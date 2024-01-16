K'taka govt to issue silver medals to cops to comemorate golden jubilee of renaming of state

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government has decided to award silver medal to all police personnel to commemorate the golden jubilee of the renaming of the state as Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also announced creation of 8 additional deputy commissioner of police positions in Bengaluru.

“We are celebrating golden jubilee of the naming of our state as Karnataka. The state police too got its name of Karnataka police, which was previously known as Mysore police. This should be celebrated,” he told reporters after attending the senior police officers’ annual conference here.

The CM noted that the police have demanded a 'Suvarna Mahotsava Bhavan' which is under consideraton.

“We have also decided to give silver medal to all the policemen to celebrate 50 years of the naming of state as Karnataka." Siddaramaiah also announced increasing the medical allowance for police from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month.

Highlighting the measures taken to improve policing in the city, he said, “There will be eight additional DCPs in Bengaluru just as there are additional SPs in districts.” The Chief Minister further said instructions have been given to make Karnataka a drug free state. In this connection, he said the police seized Rs 27 crore worth drugs this year. Similarly, directions were given to curb cyber crime.

Emphasising on improvement of law and order in the state, Siddaramaiah said a good law and order attracts good investments, which eventually boosts employment and economy.

Along with that, he laid stress on providing security to the weaker section of the society including women, SC/ST, children and home alone people.

The Chief Minister said he has directed the police department to improve the conviction rate in the state.

“Crime decreases with the rise in conviction rate. Our conviction rate should be above the national average. If there is delay in filing charge sheet after the investigation, conviction rate comes down.” “In the cases pertaining to atrocities on women, SC/ST, and children, the charge sheet should be filed within 60 days before the court,” he added.

In view of impending Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister asked police officers to identify and monitor rowdies and habitual offenders.

To a question on growing moral policing, the Chief Minister said, “So far as moral policing is concerned, our government will not allow anybody to take law into their hands. We will not tolerate, we will punish them in accordance with the law.” PTI GMS GMS ROH