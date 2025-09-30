K'taka govt to provide additional compensation of Rs 8500/ha for crop damage from rains or floods

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said over 10 lakh hectares of crops in Karnataka have been damaged due to rains and floods, as per initial estimates, and his government will provide an additional compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare over the amount under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Speaking after an aerial survey of flood‑affected areas in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura districts, Siddaramaiah said the state would also request the central government for additional compensation for crops and damaged infrastructure.

"52 people have died in the state due to rain‑related incidents since June 1. Out of them, 15 people died due to wall collapse, and 23 died due to drowning or being washed away. Compensation has been given to the kin of all the deceased," the CM said, speaking to reporters here.

He added that a total of 422 livestock have died, and compensation has been distributed to owners of 407 livestock so far.

Noting that only 5 lakh hectares have been jointly surveyed so far, Siddaramaiah said, "Preliminary reports indicate crop damage in about 10 lakh hectares. We are committed to completing the survey soon and providing appropriate compensation to farmers." He said there is no possibility of entering agricultural fields at present as most are inundated, adding, "We will conduct a scientific joint survey once the flood recedes to ensure immediate compensation." Highlighting the scale of the damage, the CM said, "In nine districts—Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Belagavi, Raichur, Gadag, Bidar, and Dharwad—crops have been damaged in over 9 lakh hectares, which accounts for about 95 per cent of crop loss in the state." According to preliminary estimates, Siddaramaiah said, about 9,60,578 hectares of crops have been damaged—including 8,88,953 hectares of agricultural crops and 71,624 hectares of horticultural crops.

Under NDRF norms, compensation is Rs 8,500 per hectare for dry land, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops. “This money will be released as soon as the survey is completed,” he said.

Announcing the additional aid, Siddaramaiah said, “The state government will provide an extra Rs 8,500 per hectare. This means compensation will be Rs 17,000 per hectare for dry land, Rs 25,500 per hectare for irrigated land, and Rs 31,000 per hectare for perennial crops.” He added that Rs 23.12 crore has already been provided to families who lost their homes and Rs 2.42 crore to 4,858 families who lost clothes and household items.

On infrastructure, Siddaramaiah said survey work for roads, bridges, and other damaged structures is underway.

He said that 117 villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts have been affected, and 80 relief centres are sheltering more than 10,000 people.

The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite relief works for those affected.