K'taka govt will make efforts to set up ex-servicemen welfare corporation: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that the government will make all efforts to set up the ex-servicemen welfare corporation in the state, aimed at the welfare of ex-soldiers.

He also announced that the government will not levy excise duty on military canteens.

The chief minister was speaking at the Congress' 'Jai Hind Sabha' here, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, officials, ex-servicemen, families of martyrs, among others.

"There are media reports about levying excise duty on military canteens. It will not be levied. The second is that there is a demand for setting up an ex-servicemen welfare corporation, and the government will make all efforts in this regard," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the event here, he further said, "Not only this, we are with you. You are with the country and we are with you." Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar too said, "We will form a corporation which will help all ex-servicemen who are residing in Karnataka. I think this is the right time. Me and my cabinet colleague will discuss with the CM and we will honour our commitment for the strength you have given to the country." PTI KSU KH