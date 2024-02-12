K'taka govt will support setting up US Consulate in Bengaluru, says IT Minister Kharge

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) State Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said that the Karnataka government would provide all support to the US government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru.

Speaking to delegates of the US Trade mission here, the minister pointed out that a huge number of students and IT employees from Bengaluru visit the US on a regular basis and requested the US government to set up a consulate in the city to facilitate their visa and other formalities.

Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) who was also present at the event, reiterated the minister's stand.

"We will extend our full support to the US government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES industries, techies and students in Karnataka who are now forced to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications," Bachegowda said.

The minister was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India who are visiting major tier-1 and tier-2 south Indian cities from February 12 to 20. More than 15 well-known schools from the US are part of the trade mission.

"The delegates of the Trade Mission will seek to connect US education institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaborations," Kharge said.

The US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India will also explore multiple avenues of co-operation between the US and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors. It will also work towards building a long-term partnership between the US and Indian businesses, according to a statement issued by the minister's office. PTI AMP SDP SDP KH