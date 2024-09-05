K'taka govt withholds best teacher award to Kundapura Pre-University College principal

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government has withheld its decision to bestow the best teacher award on B G Ramakrishna, Principal of the Government Pre-University College at Kundapura in Udupi district, sources in the Education Department said on Thursday.

Ramakrishna was supposed to get the award today on the occasion of Teachers' Day but due to a severe backlash from some activists and leaders from the Muslim community, the government decided not to give him the award.

The reason behind the anger against the teacher was his alleged stand during the hijab row in the state two years ago.

"The government had earlier announced his name but now it has been withdrawn," a source said.